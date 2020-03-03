Startup Battlefield applications for TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2020 are now open

Founders, it’s time to launch your company on the most famous stage in tech media. Startup Battlefield applications are now open. TechCrunch is scouring the globe to find the most innovative and game-changing startups to compete for the famous Disrupt Cup and a $100,000 equity-free prize at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2020. Startups will gain the attention of more than 10,000 conference attendees, investors from around the world and global media coverage — all live-streamed to the entire world.

How does it work? Startups must be early stage, with an MVP and little to no major press. Companies can represent any geography and any industry provided that there is a tech component either via software, hardware or platform. From construction tech to biotech, consumer product goods to enterprise SaaS solutions, Startup Battlefield has featured the full spectrum of early-stage tech startups.

Apply. Fill out this application, with a demo of your product. The application, training and competition are all free. TC takes zero fees or equity in the companies that we launch. Every application is reviewed by the TechCrunch editorial team and the top startups are selected to pitch on the main stage at Disrupt SF 2020 in front of the industry’s most influential people.

Train. Companies selected to pitch at Startup Battlefield receive intensive training over several weeks with the Startup Battlefield team. Contestants will sharpen their pitches, hone their business models, expand their presentation skill set and finesse their live demos.

Attend. Startup Battlefield founders will get VIP treatment at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, with access to private VIP events, backstage and more. Each team will receive four complimentary event tickets, exhibition space on the main show floor for all three days, inclusion in CrunchMatch, TC’s investor-founder matching system and a private Startup Battlefield Reception. Battlefield founders will also receive a complimentary ticket to all future TC events, access to the alumni network and free subscriptions to Extra Crunch.

Pitch. Approximately 20 startups will be selected for the main stage pitch. Each company will present onstage for six minutes, with a live demo, followed by a Q&A with our elite panel of judges. Past judges include Cyan Banister, Kirsten Green, Aileen Lee, Alfred Lin, Roelof Botha and more. The pitch is live-streamed on TechCrunch.com for the world to see. After the first round, four-six companies will be selected to pitch in the final round in front of a new panel of judges. The judges will select the winner, who will receive a big check for $100,000, the Disrupt cup and the attention of investors and press from around the world.

The Startup Battlefield Alumni Community. Become part of an elite community of founders from companies like Cloudflare, Mint.com, Dropbox, Vurb, Get Around and more. Don’t just take our word for it! The numbers speak for themselves. Startup Battlefield Alumni have raised $9 billion and produced more than 115 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions).

So don’t wait. Step into the spotlight. Apply now.