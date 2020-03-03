Boston Dynamics unveils OTTO Motors collaboration to bring our robot overlords to the warehouse

Boston Dynamics, the undisputed heavyweight of technical robotics wizardry, unveiled a new collaboration with the warehouse autonomous material handling and transportation technology developer, OTTO Motors.

Over the past year Boston Dynamics has moved from building the stuff of robotic uprising nightmares to more mundane warehouse automation technologies with its Handle robot and Pick computer vision system.

Today, the company unveiled some footage from its proof of concept trials with OTTO Motors to automate the logistics space.

It’s part of a concerted effort to focus the company on revenue generation alongside revolutionary robotic innovation, and follows the appointment of a new chief executive in January.