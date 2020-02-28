Coronavirus corrections and the rise of remote work

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
What a week. What an insane, heart-stopping, odd and stuffed week. I’m utterly exhausted. But, in better news, all of that is great fodder for podcast and chat, so today’s Equity is pretty okay, if I may say so.
Danny and I chewed through all the stuff that we couldn’t get out of our heads, like the markets falling apart and DoorDash’s initial movement toward going public. But in keeping with the real beating heart of Equity, we also went over four venture rounds and spent some time talking about SoftBank.
We were also a little tired, so come laugh with us and avoid taking things seriously for a few minutes.
Here’s the week’s rundown. And, yes, I did figure out my mic in the end:
- The markets have lost faith in themselves, with indices falling sharply.
- DoorDash is going public! We talked through the company’s known numbers and results.
- Roblox raised $150 million at a $4 billion valuation.
- Three low, or no-code startups raised money, including $51 million for Unqork, $6.3 million for ProtoPie and $3.9 million for Gyana.
We wrapped with whatever this is, other than utterly hilarious and terrifying. We wish you all a lovely weekend. Chat you Monday morning.
