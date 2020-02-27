Citroen introduces a two-seat EV that costs €19.99 a month

The Citroen Ami is a new take on urban mobility. It’s electric, cheap and doesn’t require a license. In short, it’s less of a car and more of an electric scooter with two seats, doors, and a heater. Jokes aside, the Citroen Ami could be a glimpse at the future of mobility.

The innovation isn’t in the technical aspects of the Ami. Citroen is positioning the Ami as an urban mobility solution. The size is perfect for narrow streets and the price is right to be competitive against public transport. The Ami is not classified as a motor vehicle. As such, operators do not need a license and can be as young as 14 in France and 16 in other European countries.

Passengers sit side-by-side in the heated compartment and under the panoramic roof. The 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery is housed under the floor and is good for up to 70 kilometers after a three hour charge from a standard 220v outlet. The top speed is 45km/h (28 mph).

And because it’s a Citroen, there’s a nod to the company’s quirky past: The side windows open manually by tilting upwards like the classic 2 CV.

The Ami is available to consumers in several different ways. It can be rented long term at a cost of €19.99 including VAT per month with an initial payment of €2,644 including VAT. The Ami can be rented through a car-sharing service for up to a day at a rate of €0.26 per min. Or, the Ami is available for purchase from €6,000 including VAT.

Citroen is taking orders for the Ami starting on March 30 in French and several months later in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and then Germany. The first Ami vehicles are expected by June.