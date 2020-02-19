Snap accelerator names its latest cohort

Yellow, the accelerator program launched by Snap in 2018, has selected ten companies to join its latest cohort.

The new batch of startups coming from across the U.S. and international cities like London, Mexico City, Seoul and Vilnius are building professional social networks for black professionals and blue collar workers, fashion labels, educational tools in augmented reality, kids entertainment, and an interactive entertainment production company.

The list of new companies include:

Brightly — an Oakland, Calif.-based media company angling to be the conscious consumer’s answer to Refinery29.

— an Oakland, Calif.-based media company angling to be the conscious consumer’s answer to Refinery29. Charli Cohen — a London-based fashion and lifestyle brand.

— a London-based fashion and lifestyle brand. Hardworkers — a Cambridge, Mass.-based professional digital community built for blue-collar workers.

a Cambridge, Mass.-based professional digital community built for blue-collar workers. Mogul Millennial — this Dallas-based company is a digital media platform for black entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

— this Dallas-based company is a digital media platform for black entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. Nuggetverse — Los Angeles-based Nuggetverse is creating a children’s media business based on its marquee character, Tubby Nugget.

— Los Angeles-based Nuggetverse is creating a children’s media business based on its marquee character, Tubby Nugget. SketchAR — this Lithuanian company is developing an AI-based mobile app for teaching drawing using augmented reality.

— this Lithuanian company is developing an AI-based mobile app for teaching drawing using augmented reality. Stipop — a Seoul-based sticker API developer with a library of over 100,000 stickers created by 5,000 artists.

— a Seoul-based sticker API developer with a library of over 100,000 stickers created by 5,000 artists. TRASH — using this machine learning-based video editing toolkit, users can quickly create and edit high-quality, short-form video. The company is backed by none other than the National Science Foundation and based in Los Angeles.

— using this machine learning-based video editing toolkit, users can quickly create and edit high-quality, short-form video. The company is backed by none other than the National Science Foundation and based in Los Angeles. Veam — another Seoul-based social networking company, Veam uses Airdrop as a way to create persistent chats with nearby users as a geolocated social network.

— another Seoul-based social networking company, Veam uses Airdrop as a way to create persistent chats with nearby users as a geolocated social network. Wabisabi Design, Inc. — hailing from Mexico City, this startup makes mini games in augmented reality for brands and advertisers.

Since launching the platform in 2018, startups from the Snap accelerator have gone on to acquisition (like Stop, Breathe, and Think, which was bought by Meredith Corp.) and to raise bigger rounds of funding (like the voiceover video production toolkit, MuzeTV, and the animation studio Toonstar).

Every company in the Yellow portfolio will receive $150,000 mentorship from industry veterans in and out of Snap, creative office space in Los Angeles and commercial support and partnerships — including Snapchat distribution.

“Building from the momentum of our first two Yellow programs, this new class approaches mobile creativity through the diverse lenses of augmented reality, platforms, commerce and media, yet each company has a clear vision to bring their products to life,” said Mike Su, Director of Yellow. “This class shows us that there’s no shortage of innovation at the intersection of creativity and technology, and we’re excited to be part of each company’s journey.”