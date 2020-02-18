Join the Q&A with top speakers at TC Sessions: Robotics+AI (March 3)

Over the past four years, TechCrunch has brought together some of the biggest names in robotics: founders, CEOs, VCs and researchers for TC Sessions: Robotics+AI. The show has provided a unique opportunity to explore the future and present of robotics, AI and the automation technologies that will define our professional and personal lives.

While the panels have been curated and hosted by our editorial staff, we’ve also long been interested in providing show-goers and opportunity to engage with guests. For this reason, we introduced the Q&A stage, where some of the biggest names can more directly engage with attendees.

This year, we’ve got top names from Softbank, Samsung, Sony’s Innovation Fund, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and more joining us on the stage to answer questions. Here’s the full agenda of this year’s Q&A stage.

11:30 – 12:00 Russell Book signing

Stuart Russell

12:15 – 1:00 Corporate VC, Partnering and Acquisitions

Carlos Kocher (Qualcomm)

/> Kass Dawson (Softbank)

Gen Tsuchikawa (Sony Innovation Fund)

1:15 – 2:00 Founders

Sebastien Boyer (FarmWise)

Noah Campbell-Ready (Built Robotics)

2:15 – 3:00 VC

Jocelyn Goldfein (Zetta Venture Partners)

/> Rob Coneybeer (Shasta Ventures)

Aaron Jacobson (New Enterprise Associates)

3:15 – 4:00 Building Robotics Platforms

Steven Macenski (Samsung)

Claire Delaunay (Nvidia)

