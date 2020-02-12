Last year we embarked on a mission to democratize information for startups, and today we are celebrating the one-year anniversary of our membership program, Extra Crunch.

Since launching Extra Crunch, we’ve published more than 1,000 articles, onboarded a few new hires, overhauled our technical infrastructure, expanded into five new European countries, made a handful of visual design changes, launched an Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt, performed a lot of price testing, adjusted our editorial strategy based on what the Extra Crunch audience wants and announced nearly a dozen annual community perks from partners like DocSend, AWS, Brex, Typeform, Zendesk, and Aircall.

Beyond what you see on the consumer-facing side of Extra Crunch, there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes. Since our product is focused on helping startups, we wanted to share a few learnings from the business side over the past year. Hopefully our tips will help your team make more informed decisions.

Here are nine tips from building a media subscription product: