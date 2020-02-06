Registration is now open for Disrupt SF 2020

Time to mark September 14-16 on your calendar for the startup extravaganza that is TechCrunch’s Disrupt San Francisco 2020. Registration for our flagship, 10,000-person event is officially open, and pass prices will never be lower. Super early-bird passes are now available, and if you reserve your seat today, you can save up to $1,800.

There are many different pass types to make Disrupt SF as accessible as possible for every budget. We have passes designed for founders and investors, and if you don’t fit in either of those buckets, the Innovator pass is the one for you. Or if you’re a founder ready to exhibit on the show floor, grab a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

As always, we’ll feature big names speaking from the Disrupt Stage. Last year, attendees heard from Evan Spiegel (Snap), Sebastian Thrun (Kitty Hawk), Aaron Levie (Box), Shan-Lyn Ma (Zola), Jess Lee (Sequoia), Bob van Dijk (Naspers), Chris Dixon (a16z) and Cyan Banister (Founders Fund) — to name just a few. Even tech-savvy celebrities like Ang Lee, Will Smith and Stephen Curry (SC30 Inc./Golden State Warriors) felt the thrill of speaking at Disrupt.

We’re building our agenda now, and we can’t wait to tell you about the speakers who will rock your world, so keep checking back.

This year, we’re doubling down and expanding programming on the Extra Crunch Stage. We’re talking essential how-to content designed to help early-stage startup founders succeed — nuts-and-bolts information from people who know their slice of the startup scene inside-out. They’ll take the Extra Crunch Stage to share their hard-won insights with you and take your questions.

We’ll divulge this year’s speakers and presenters over the coming weeks and months, but these examples of Extra Crunch sessions from Disrupt SF 2019 will give you a sense of the topics and experts you can expect:

How to Evaluate Talent and Make Decisions with Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates)

with Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates) How to get into Y Combinator with Ali Rowghani and Michael Seibel (Y Combinator)

with Ali Rowghani and Michael Seibel (Y Combinator) How to Build a Subscription Product with Alexandra Friedman (LOLA), Eurie Kim (Forerunner Ventures) and Sandra Oh Lin (KiwiCo)

What else can you expect? The Startup Battlefield pitch competition with its $100,000 prize, workshops, Q&A sessions and hundreds of early-stage startups and sponsors exhibiting in Startup Alley. Plus, we’re adding some new networking events and revamping our CrunchMatch networking platform — we’ll reveal more details soon.

Disrupt San Francisco 2020 takes place on September 14-16 at Moscone West. Registration is now open, and this is your chance to score the best price on passes. Buy your super early-bird passes now and get ready to Disrupt!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt San Francisco 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.