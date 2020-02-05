Tier Mobility, the European e-scooter rentals startup, adds new COO and CCO to executive team

Following Tier Mobility’s $60 million Series B late last year, the e-scooter rentals startup has been busy bolstering its C-suite.

The Berlin-based company is announcing that Moritz Werner has joined as chief commercial officer (CCO), and Roger Hassan has joined as chief operational officer (COO). Werner will be responsible for revenue related activities across all markets, while Hassan will be responsible for the cost side of the business including all operations.

Both recruits will report to Tier co-founder and CEO Lawrence Leuschner. The leadership team also comprises Matthias Laug, co-founder and CTO, and Alex Gayer, CFO. Tier says the group will continue building Tier’s new executive team, and therefore we can likely expect more senior hires to be announced in the coming months.

Hassan, 38, most recently served as CEO of London-based Echo, the U.K.-based medication management and repeat prescription app recently acquired by McKesson (owners of LloydsPharmacy). Previously, he was COO International of HelloFresh, the now publicly traded meal-kit company where he spent nearly 4 years establishing the operations and supply chain expertise across 10 markets.

Werner, 38, joins from the Boston Consulting Group, where he has worked for more than 10 years. Most recently, he held the role of Partner and Managing Director for its corporate venture builder BCG Digital Ventures. In 2011, he founded 21Diamonds, a mass-customisation jewellery company funded by Rocket Internet, which was acquired in 2019.

(Fun fact: Julian Blessin, another one of Tier’s co-founders, was instrumental in setting up now defunct electric roadside scooter rental service Coup, a subsidiary of Bosch and backed by BCG Digital Ventures.)