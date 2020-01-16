Pinterest’s diversity report is missing some key data

Pinterest today released its latest diversity report, showing slight gains in representation of underrepresented minorities while also hitting its three hiring goals.

The company has long been recognized as an industry leader when it comes to promoting diversity and inclusion. It was one of the first tech companies to publicly release diversity data, and in 2015, became the first to set concrete hiring goals.

In its report today, Pinterest said it beat all of its hiring goals, which focus on female engineers and engineers from underrepresented groups, as well as business and product employees from underrepresented groups. Women now make up 25% of the company’s engineering team and underrepresented folks comprise 10% of the overall company— but while making progress across its three hiring goals, there was little change in overall representation of underrepresented minorities year over year.