Submissions for The Europas Tech Startups Awards are now open

Submissions for The Europas Awards 2020 have now opened. We’re back for our 11th year of recognizing the hottest tech startups across the European tech scene, as supported by TechCrunch.

The awards evening will be held on 25 June 2020 in London, UK, at the ‘Museum of the Home‘ (formerly known as the Geffrye Museum). Earlier in the day, we will be running a series of Pathfounder workshops aimed at giving Series A and late-stage seed startups practical advice on scaling up. The working agenda is here.

We’re actively scouting the top startups in each category, but you can nominate a startup, accelerator, or venture fund that you think deserves to be recognized for their achievements in the last 12 months (1 January 2019 – 1 January 2020).

To be eligible to apply for the startup portion of the awards, you must be a late-stage seed or Series A startup. If you are bootstrapped, you must be generating sustainable revenues of at least £500,000 a year. For unicorns minted in the last year (1 January 2019 – 1 January 2020), you can apply to Unicorn of the Year.

This year, there are 22 categories, refreshed to ensure we recognize those startups working in tech’s most compelling fields. This year, AgTech and FoodTech have their own categories.

We have included three tech-specific awards: Hottest AI Startup, Hottest Blockchain Project and Hottest Quantum Computing startup.

As we roll into our 11th year of The Europas, and into a new decade, we’re very conscious that collectively, we have only 10 years left to reach the UN’s ambitious Sustainable Development Goals. We want to recognize those startups striving to create a more sustainable, equitable future. To that end, three new categories have been added including Hottest GreenTech Startup, Hottest Social Innovation and Hottest Sustainability Tech. Sustainability Tech includes any startup working in an industry that they’ve built a sustainable product or service for.

We are also introducing one new final award, “Pathfounder of the Year” to honor a person who has made a significant contribution to the tech industry. The contribution may be over a lifetime, or it may have occurred in the past year.

The application is here. Early bird tickets are here.

The timeline for The Europas are:

14 January: Entries open to the 2020 Europas.

25 March: Entries close.

14 April: Longlist announced. Public voting opens

15 May: Public voting closes. Judges deliberation begins.

8 June: Shortlist announced.

25 June: Winners announced at The Europas Awards evening.

The complete list of categories are:

Hottest AgTech Startup

Hottest B2B / SaaS Startup

Hottest CyberTech Startup

Hottest EdTech Startup

Hottest FinTech Startup

Hottest FoodTech Startup

Hottest GreenTech Startup

Hottest HealthTech Startup

Hottest Mobility Tech Startup

Hottest PropTech Startup

Hottest Public, Civic, GovTech Startup

Hottest SpaceTech Startup

Hottest Social Innovation

Hottest Sustainability Tech Startup

Hottest AI Startup

Hottest Blockchain Project

Hottest Quantum Startup

Hottest Accelerator

Hottest Seed Fund

Hottest VC Fund

Unicorn of the Year

Pathfounder of the Year