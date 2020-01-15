Dear Spotify, add rabbits to your pet playlists

I there’s one thing I know, it’s that music is the best thing our species has every created. If there are two things I know, it’s the music thing and also that that rabbits aren’t hamsters.

Listen, Spotify, I get the whole pet playlists thing. A curated playlist based on your listening preferences and a few sliders to determine an animal’s mood. It’s cute. But as one of millions of rabbit owners in the U.S. alone, someone needs to speak out for this grave oversight.

This is Lucy:

She enjoys classical piano and jazz greats like Thelonious Monk and Bill Evans. She contains multitudes. I’m sorry to speak for her, but she’s napping right now. She’s crepuscular, which means she’s primarily awake during the morning and evening, at which point she like a little Lucinda Williams and the guitar work of John Fahey. Most days, however, it’s John Cage’s 4’33 on repeat.

Cats and dogs. Sure, totally. Birds and hamsters, check. Iguanas as a catchall for reptiles and amphibians — not great, but points for trying, I guess. No fish on here, but I don’t know, maybe that’s difficult without some sort of underwater speaker.

But no rabbits? Perhaps we’ll see what the fine folks at Apple Music have to say about this oversight.

We’ve reached out to Spotify to inquire whether the service intends to add lagomorphs to the list.