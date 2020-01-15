Brooke Hammerling on how early-stage startups should think about PR

It’s easy to remember the big names in tech. But we often forget about the operators who help them along the way. When it comes to the person behind the person, few are as notable and experienced as Brooke Hammerling.

I sat down with the Brew PR founder (and new pop culture newsletter author), who sold her firm to Freuds in 2016 for $15 million, to discuss how startups should think about media presence, when they should go about hiring a comms lead or an agency, and how to go about that process.

Hammerling founded Brew PR 15 years ago during a pivotal time in the communications industry. Tech was starting to gain traction, and the incumbent communications agencies were still pretty much doing things the same way: cold calls and emails.