Spotify and Warner Chappell end dispute in India, sign global licensing deal

Spotify is ending its year-long dispute with Warner Music. The world’s largest music streaming service said on Tuesday that it has inked a global licensing agreement with Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell for music rights.

The announcement today marks the end of their litigation before the Bombay High Court, which prevented Spotify from offering tens of thousands of music titles in many regions, including India, where it launched its service early last year.

A Warner Chappell spokesperson said the new deal “appropriately values our songwriters’ music and expands our licensed partnership with Spotify to include India.” A Spotify spokesperson said the music streaming business was “pleased” with the outcome.

Warner Music had sued Spotify days before the music streaming service launched in India, one of the world’s biggest entertainment markets. Warner Music Group had asked an Indian court to block Spotify from offering songs by its roster of songwriters, including Katy Perry, in the country. Spotify had argued that it was using an Indian rule that permits radio stations to offer songs from Chappell Music.

More to follow…