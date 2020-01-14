Seattle’s ExtraHop expects $100M ARR in 2020, IPO the following year

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between.

Today we’re continuing our series on companies that have reached the $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) threshold, or are about to. ExtraHop is the company of the day, a Seattle-based firm that deals with cloud analytics and a portion of the security world called “network detection and response.”

ExtraHop is interesting because of its scale, its IPO plans and its history of capital efficiency. Regular readers will recall that we’ve praised Braze and Egnyte in this series, noting that, compared to some unicorns and other members of the $100 million ARR club, they had raised modest sums. Both have raised a multiple of ExtraHop’s own known capital tally.

TechCrunch got on the phone yesterday with ExtraHop’s CEO Arif Kareem and CFO Bill Ruckelshaus to dig in more. Here’s what we learned.

Growth

In conjunction with its ARR and IPO notes that we’ll deal with shortly, ExtraHop announced a number of financial metrics this morning, including: more than $150 million in bookings in 2019, up from over $100 million in 2018; and, revenue growth of “more than” 40% in 2019, a threshold it also cleared in 2018.