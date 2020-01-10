Alphabet’s controversial chief legal officer David Drummond is leaving, saying he has decided to retire

The changing of the guard at Alphabet continues. Roughly one month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they’d be stepping down as the CEO and president of the search giant’s parent company, one of their top lieutenants, Alphabet’s chief legal officer, David Drummond, told employees that he, too, is leaving the company.

In a memo shared with Bloomberg and reprinted below, Drummond said that “with Larry and Sergey now leaving their executive roles at Alphabet” and the company “entering an exciting new phase,” he is, after “careful consideration,” retiring “to make way for the next generation of leaders.”

His departure can’t surprise many in Silicon Valley. In November, Alphabet’s board of directors opened an investigation into how executives at the company have handled misconduct claims, forming both an independent subcommittee and hiring a law firm to look into the issues. Presumably, much of their attention was focused on Drummond, whose long-ago extramarital affair with one employee with whom he shares a child first surfaced in a story by The Information in 2017, and who more recently married another employee from Google’s legal department.

Though Alphabet has long supported Drummond — he helped incorporate the company when it was founded in 1998 and remained one of its top executives — the corporate giant came under pressure to do something after Drummond’s earlier affair began to garner unwanted attention. Specifically, the former employee with whom he shares a child, Jennifer Blakely, published a post on Medium last summer in which she described Drummond as a serial philanderer who left his wife for her, then left her and the son that he fathered with her for another now-former Google employee.

Blakely also claimed Drummond had had “an affair with his ‘personal assistant’ who he moved into one of his new homes.”

One day later, Drummond issued a statement of his own, acknowledging his relationship with Blakely and their “difficult break-up 10 years ago.” He went on to state that, “Other than Jennifer, I never started a relationship with anyone else who was working at Google or Alphabet. Any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue.”

Days after issuing the statement, Drummond married a Google employee he’d been dating.

Drummond made a substantial fortune throughout the course of his career with Google, then Alphabet. He was paid $47 million last year. According to stock filings tracked by CNBC, he also sold $77 million worth of stock earlier this month, following sales of more than $70 million in November and again in December, just before Page and Brin said they were departing their roles.

Roughly six years ago, Brin had also reportedly dated a Google employee while still married to his first wife, 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki.

Both Page and Brin remain on the board of Alphabet. Drummond’s last day with the company will be January 31.

Drummond’s note to employees follows: