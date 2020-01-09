Zuckerberg ditches annual challenges to improve 2030

Mark Zuckerberg won’t be spending 2020 focused on wearing ties, learning Mandarin, or just fixing Facebook. “Rather than having year-to-year challenges, I’ve tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030” he wrote today on Facebook. As you might have guessed, though, Zuckerberg’s vision for an improved planet involves a lot more of Facebook’s family of apps.

His biggest proclamations in today’s notes include that:

VR – Better virtual reality technology could address the housing crisis by letting people work from anywhere — Facebook is building Oculus

– Better virtual reality technology could address the housing crisis by letting people work from anywhere — Facebook is building Oculus AR – Phones will remain the primary computing platform for most of the decade by augmented reality could get devices out from between us so we can be present together — Facebook is building AR glasses

– Phones will remain the primary computing platform for most of the decade by augmented reality could get devices out from between us so we can be present together — Facebook is building AR glasses Privacy – The internet has created a global community where people find it hard to establish themselves as unique, so smaller online groups could make people feel special again – Facebook is building more private groups and messaging options

– The internet has created a global community where people find it hard to establish themselves as unique, so smaller online groups could make people feel special again – Facebook is building more private groups and messaging options Regulation – That the big questions facing technology are too thorny for private companies to address by themselves, and governments must step in around elections, content moderation, data portability, and privacy — Facebook is trying to self-regulate on these and everywhere else to deter overly onerous lawmaking

These are all reasonable predictions and suggestions. However, Zuckerberg’s post does little to address how the broadening of Facebook’s services in the 2010s also contributed to a lot of the problems he presents.

Gentrification – Facebook’s shuttled employees have driven up rents in cities around the world, especially the Bay Area

– Facebook’s shuttled employees have driven up rents in cities around the world, especially the Bay Area Isolation – Constant passive feed scrolling on Facebook and Instagram has created a way to seem like you’re being social without having true back-and-forther interaction with friends

– Constant passive feed scrolling on Facebook and Instagram has created a way to seem like you’re being social without having true back-and-forther interaction with friends Envy – Facebook’s algorithms can make anyone without a glamorous, Instagram-worthy life look less important, while hackers can steal accounts and its moderation systems can accidentally suspend profiles with little recourse for most users

– Facebook’s algorithms can make anyone without a glamorous, Instagram-worthy life look less important, while hackers can steal accounts and its moderation systems can accidentally suspend profiles with little recourse for most users Negligence – The growth-first mentality led Facebook’s policies and safety to lag behind its impact, creating the kind of democracy, content, anti-competition, and privacy questions its now asking the government to answer for it

If Zuckerberg wants 2030 to look better for the world, and for the world to look more kindly on Facebook, he may need to hire more skeptics and cynics that see a dystopic future instead. Their foresight on where societal problems could arise from Facebook’s products could help temper Zuckerberg’s team of idealists to create a company that balances the potential of the future with the risks to the present.