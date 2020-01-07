Quibi lands a stop-motion series from ‘Rick & Morty’ creator Justin Roiland

Forthcoming streaming service Quibi has been announcing a steady stream of star-studded shows, and its latest is no exception: Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland will be co-creating a show called ‘Gloop World’ for the service.

Gloop World will be a stop-motion animation, featuring clay models for that classic ‘claymation’ vibe popularized by the iconic Gumby in the 1950s. This new Quibi series will focus on two “anthropomorphic blobs” and their “strangely relatable lives,” according to a press release announcing the news.

Along with Roiland, the show is co-developed by John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, and it’s produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which counts Towner and Harvatine IV as founding members, along with Seth Green. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios also produced Robot Chicken – another modern claymation comedy classic.

Like some of the other Quibi projects that have been announced thus far, the pedigree of Gloop World sounds fantastic on paper. We don’t have much longer to wait now to see what it will be like – Quibi launches on April 6 this year.