AMD is holding its CES press conference today at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern. Expect some news when it comes to consumer CPUs (Ryzen), enterprise CPUs (Epyc) as well as ray-tracing enabled GPUs. It should give us some hints about what to expect from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as both of those consoles will be powered by AMD chips.

