Boeing CEO out following 737 Max fiasco, will be replaced by current board chairman

Boeing’s CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg is CEO no longer, the company announced today. Effective January 13, 2020, current Board Chairman David L. Calhoun takes over the top executive officer spot at the aerospace company, and becomes president, as well.

This is far from a surprising decision: Boeing’s year has been marked primarily by its handling of the 737 Max issues it faced, which stemmed from aircraft failures that resulted in crashes and the deaths of passengers. Boeing has taken steps to address the crisis and its fallout, including putting $100 million into a fund to be distributed to the families and communities surrounding the victims of 737 Max crashes. It also recently halted production of new 737 Max aircraft, pending its recertification for service.

In a statement announcing the leadership change today, Boeing’s new incoming CEO Calhoun said that he “strongly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX,” and one of the headline priorities listed by the companies was “safely returning the 737 MAX to service.” The release also declared a “renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.”

Though not mentioned, Boeing also had another setback just this week, as its Starliner CST-100 commercial crew spacecraft failed to execute an automated maneuver during its first test flight to the International Space Station, resulting in a premature termination of the mission.