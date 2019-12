Less than one month after a major Hulu outage, Hulu is down again.

We’ve been seeing reports on Twitter of Hulu streaming issues. It appears the issues have been ongoing for the last few hours. At this point, Hulu does not seem to have a clear idea of what’s going on.

Thanks for tweeting us, Kara — sorry for the hiccup! Please know that you're not alone as we've received similar reports regarding this issue. We've got all hands on deck working to resolve this, so we hope to have a fix in place soon. For now, we appreciate you bearing with us! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) December 19, 2019

This comes one day after Hulu increased its monthly price for Live TV to $54.99 from $44.99. As of 3:30 p.m. PT, Hulu says it has resolved the issue.