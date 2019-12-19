Huel brings its nutrition bars to the US

Huel, the European purveyor of nutritional bars, supplements and meal-replacement shakes, is bringing its snack bars to the U.S.

The company, which has been selling the bars in Europe for a while, is launching with two flavors in the U.S.: chocolate and salted caramel.

The bars contain 27 vitamins and minerals and are 200 calories apiece. Huel is selling the bars online for now at $28 per-box of 15 bars.

The bars are made using oat flour, rolled oats, pea and brown rice proteins, cocoa powder, coconut, date syrup, flax seed and a blend of vitamins and minerals, which the company adds to its mixture.

To date the company has sold more than 50 million shakes, powders or bars in 80 countries around the world.

“As Huel has continued its rapid growth in the United States, with millions of meals from our powders and ready-to-drinks being enjoyed from coast to coast, we are proud to introduce the Huel Bar to the U.S. marketplace,” said Julian Hearn, CEO and co-founder of Huel. “We have created a truly unique bar that not only tastes great but provides the important nutrition you need between meals or on-the-go.”

Huel’s bars enter a crowded market where nutritional supplements and meal replacements are big business. In 2017, Kellogg’s bought RxBar for $600 million and the acquisition has proven to be a huge boon for the company — boosting sales as cereal sales decline.

Soylent, the startup darling that rejuvenated the meal-replacement market in the U.S. with a new formulation and a pitch to Silicon Valley’s coders, is also making snack bars.