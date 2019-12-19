Announcing our first four experts for TC Early Stage in San Francisco

TechCrunch Early Stage is a new event series for 2020 focused on early-stage founders. The idea is to provide access to advice and networking on the level of a great accelerator program, but with a smaller time commitment and a broader array of expert advisors.

The first of TechCrunch’s three Early Stage events is in San Francisco on April 28 (the others will be in Paris and New York City), and we’re pleased to announce our first four guest speakers. These experts will lead 45-minute breakout sessions, starting with a brief presentation followed by audience questions moderated by a TechCrunch editor.

Cyan Banister, Partner, Founders Fund

How to win an institutional seed round

Asher Abramson, Co-Founder, Demand Curve

How to create great growth assets for paid channels

Lior Zorea, Law Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

What VCs want in a term sheet (and how you can get what you want)

Dalton Caldwell, Partner, Y Combinator

How to get into Y Combinator

There will be about 50+ breakout sessions at the show, and attendees will have an opportunity to attend at least seven. The sessions will cover all the core topics confronting early-stage founders — up through Series A — as they build a company, from raising capital to building a team to growth. Each breakout session will be led by notables in the startup world on par with the folks we’ve announced today.

But wait, there’s more! Don’t worry about missing a breakout session, because transcripts from each will be available to show attendees. And most of the folks leading the breakout sessions have agreed to hang at the show for at least half the day and participate in CrunchMatch, TechCrunch’s great app to connect founders and investors based on shared interests.

Here’s the fine print. Each of the 50+ breakout sessions is limited to around 100 attendees. We expect a lot more attendees, of course, so signups for each session are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buy your ticket today and you can sign up for the breakouts we are announcing today. Pass holders will also receive 24-hour advance notice before we announce the next batch. (And yes, you can “drop” a breakout session in favor of a new one, in the event there is a schedule conflict.)

So get your TC Early Stage: San Francisco pass today, and get the inside track on the sessions we announced today, as well as the ones to be announced in the coming weeks.

