Trialjectory uses self-reported clinical data to match cancer patients with clinical trials

Trialjectory, which is developing a new technology service to match cancer patients with clinical trials, has raised $2.7 million to finance its continued growth.

Led by Contour Venture Partners, the new financing will be used to accelerate Trialjectory’s operations by adding more clinical trials for different cancer types and expanding the company’s outreach to caregivers, pharmaceutical companies and patients, the company said.

“As cancer is the second leading cause of death for Americans — with thousands of new cases diagnosed each year — having access to advanced treatment options is a necessity, not a privilege, as new trials provide better outcomes to patients,” said Tzvia Bader, Trialjectory chief executive and co-founder. “What’s more, one of the top obstacles that oncologists face today is the lack of clinical trial access for patients, which is due to the availability of more treatment options overall. Additionally, it is a very complex process to match the right patient with the right treatment, especially with the rise of personalized medicine.”

The company currently supports trials for breast cancer, colon cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Trialjectory’s software was trained to seek out keywords in unstructured treatment descriptions and extracting relevant data. Its software then groups that information into clusters and standardizes the information to create a database that highlights patient attributes that would be appropriate for clinical trials.

Patients are then matched to the clinical trials after filling out a questionnaire.

“Trialjectory’s work — driven by a highly experienced management team, comprised of both oncology and technology experts — is disrupting and reshaping how we think about traditional cancer care today,” concluded Bob Greene, from Contour Venture Partners . “Even more important, it is empowering patients to take back control of their treatment, and we look forward to watching Trialjectory’s platform continue to grow quickly. We believe that the company has the potential to become a go-to resource for the global medical community to help doctors provide personalized, matched treatment options to patients in need everywhere.”