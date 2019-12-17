French startup EfficientIP secures $11M from Jolt Capital to fight DDoS attacks

French startup, EfficientIP, a network security and automation specialist, has secured an $11 million Series B investment from Jolt Capital in Paris. The investment will drive international expansion.

EfficientIP’s software discovers the DNS issues which are the primary cause of DDoS attacks. These are typically the largest types of attacks.

It’s platform is designed to make the IP infrastructure foundation more reliable, agile and secure.

David Williamson, CEO of EfficientIP commented, “Today’s investment will enable us to accelerate our expansion on a global scale. The market opportunity for DDI solutions is growing, and we look forward to capitalizing by increasing our sales force to meet current demand, and driving further innovation that really matters to continue satisfying tomorrow’s customer needs. Given Jolt Capital’s strong record in scaling tech companies globally, they are the ideal partner to support this growth phase.”

EfficientIP will also now enhance its ecosystem partnerships with companies like Cisco, VMware and ServiceNow.

It competes with US firms like Infoblox ($740m valuation and raised $120m) and BlueCat (also Series B) and new player NS1 ($78m Series C).

Guillaume Girard, a Partner at Jolt Capital, commented: “We’ve been tracking EfficientIP for some time, and have been impressed with their continued ability to deliver on ambitious growth plans. EfficientIP fits perfectly in our target scope, combining deeptech assets enabling leading-edge solutions and a highly motivated top-tier team in a market which is expanding quickly. Given its increasing market footprint with Fortune 500 customers, EfficientIP is well poised for strong growth.”