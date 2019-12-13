When and how to build out your data science team

Increasingly, startups across the spectrum are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) to help them solve business problems and drive efficiency. The numerous benefits of building AI capability in your startup shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone — in fact, the advantages for business are so far-reaching that PwC predicts that AI will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Contrary to popular belief, successfully implementing AI to drive impactful decisions requires a diverse team with expertise in several skill sets. Launching your AI journey is no simple feat — you need to ask probing questions to ensure that the relevant data science projects are embarked upon at the right time. Plus, you need to make sure that you build out an effective team that can turn data into decisions.

When should businesses take the AI leap?