Watch Disrupt Berlin Day 2 live right here

Good morning!

Disrupt Berlin Day 2 begins now, and boy do we have a show for you!

Today, we’ll hear from Justin Drake (Ethereum Foundation), Carolina Brochado (Softbank Investment Advisors) and Andrei Brasoveanu (Accel), Young Sohn (Samsung), and Matthew Prince (Cloudflare), live from the Main Stage.

On the Extra Crunch stage, panelists will discuss important topics like How to Fit Blockchain into Your Startup Strategy and How to Raise Your First Euros.

And, of course, we’ll see the Startup Battlefield Finals, where five startups (Gmelius, Hawa Dawa, Inovat, Scaled Robotics, and Stable) will pitch live in front of expert VC judges to take home the Disrupt Cup, $50,000 and eternal glory.

While we wish that you were here, we’re pleased to be able to bring you a live stream of the entire day. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!