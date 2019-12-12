Interpreter, Google’s real-time translator, comes to mobile

After rolling out on smart speakers and displays earlier this year, Google’s interpreter real-time translation mode finally landing on mobile. A far more handy application for such functionality, the feature arrives on both Android and iOS handsets globally, starting today.

The feature works in tandem with Assistant. Say something like, “Hey Google, be my German translator” or “Hey Google, help me speak Thai,” and the feature kicks in, offering up a real-time translated transcript and audio. The feature also offers some Smart Replies a la Gmail, to help keep the conversation going.

The feature is now available in 44 languages (full list here), up from the 29 available on the smart displays/speakers. It’s integrated directly into the Google Assistant app, negating the need to download an additional translation app. Between this and Lens, Google’s apps have quickly become a necessary part of traveling abroad.