Watch Disrupt Berlin Day 1 live right here

Good morning, and welcome to another Disrupt!

Today, we come to you from beautiful (and cold) Berlin, Germany, for Day 1 of Disrupt Berlin.

On the Main Stage, we’ll hear from European tech leaders like Hiroki Takeuchi (GoCardless), Sebastian Siemiatkowski (Klarna) and the senior partners at Atomico, including Sophia Bendz, Siraj Khaliq, Hiro Tamura and Niall Wass. Bob van Djik, CEO of Naspers and Disrupt SF speaker, returns to the stage today alongside Brainly CEO Michal Borkowski.

On the Extra Crunch stage, thought leaders across the industry will provide insights on how to better build a startup. For instance, we’ll have a panel on How To Raise Your Series A, with Jessica Holzbach (Penta), Louise Dahlborn Samet (Blossom Capital) and Hannah Seal (Index Ventures). We’ll also hear from Sophie Alcorn (Alcorn Immigration Law), Karoli Hindriks (Jobbatical), Holger Seim (Blinkist) on How to Scale Your Startup Globally.

And, of course, throughout the day, we’ll collectively enjoy pitches from the Startup Battlefield. Fourteen startups will launch their products live on stage in front of a panel of expert VC judges. The winner will take home the Disrupt Cup, $50,000, and eternal glory.

It’s going to be an amazing day. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!