Introducing the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin Startup Battlefield companies for 2019

Every year, TechCrunch dives deep into the international startup scene to find innovative startups to compete in Startup Battlefield – TechCrunch’s famous global startup competition. Today, at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019, 14 companies will face off for the infamous Disrupt Cup, $50,000 USD equity free prize money and the attention of investors and press from around the globe.

How does it work? Founders apply for the program through an extensive application process. The TechCrunch editorial team combs through hundreds of applications to select the top teams. Selected companies go through training to perfect their stage pitch, refine their demos and sharpen their business models.

On day one of the event, founders will pitch for 6 minutes, including a live demo on the Main Stage at TC Disrupt Berlin, in front of a live audience and live streamed to the world. After the pitch, teams will face an intense Q&A with our panel of expert judges from industry and VC. The top companies you see pitch today will go on to pitch again in the final round of Startup Battlefield tomorrow – same pitch, but a new panel of expert judges. This year’s Finals judges include Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Andrew Reed (Sequoia), Andrei Brasoveanu (Accel), Lila Preston (Generation Investment) and Carolina Brochado (Softbank Vision Fund).

This year’s Startup Battlefield batch is particularly diverse hailing from Ethiopia to Finland, United States, to right here in Berlin, companies represent all corners of the globe. Founders are breaking the mold in music AI, drug development, online-offline gamified learning, and citizen networks. You’ll hear from commodities insurance innovators to customized sleep coaching, and more companies changing the face of tech in their industries.

Startup Battlefield begins at 11:15am with Startup Battlefield moderator and Senior Writer Anthony Ha.To learn more about Startup Battlefield, click here. You can watch the TechCrunch Disrupt live stream here.

11:15am-12:15pm – Startup Battlefield Session 1

Teams Presenting: Hawa Dawa, Nyxo, Teooh, Gmelius, Inovat

1:15pm-2:15pm – Startup Battlefield Session 2

Teams Presenting: Nodle, Clideo, Stable, BeBlocky, Scaled Robotics

4:25pm-5:25pm – Startup Battlefield Session 3

Teams Presenting: Wotch, Genesis Therapeutics, Arcona AI, WildCard