Wheels deploys helmet-equipped e-bikes

Megan Rose Dickey @meganrosedickey / 10 hours

On the heels of a $50 million funding round in October, Wheels is launching its “smart” helmet system for its pedal-less e-bikes. The helmet, which locks into the rear fender of the bike, features sensors designed to know when a rider is using it.

In order to incentivize people to wear the helmets, Wheels will initially offer riders a 20% discount for unlocking and using the helmet for the duration of the ride.

Wheels, founded by Wag co-founders Josh and Jonathan Viner, aims to differentiate itself from the likes of other bike-share startups with its modular design, which includes swappable parts and batteries. Though, JUMP recently unveiled its vision for swappable batteries on bikes.The company says that results in a 4x longer product life cycle compared to other bikes on the market.

Wheels currently operates in six markets, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Scottsdale, Ariz.

