The first trailer for the NEW new Ghostbusters is here

It’s been nearly a year since a teaser trailer revealed a world weary Ecto-1 beneath a tarp in some mysterious barn. Now, a few days after getting its official name, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has its first full trailer.

The forthcoming film is helmed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan (who is on board as producer). Afterlife, of course, is not to be confused with the 2016 reboot, Answer the Call, which was met with a lukewarm critical response and was generally consider a box office bomb (and then there’s the whole matter of the extremely angry, extremely online dudes, who were even less kind).

The new film ignores the events of the McCarthy/Wiig/Jones/McKinnon film, instead serving as a continuation of the 1989 sequel to the original. Most of the primary original cast is back, including Bill Murray (whose voice can be heard toward the end), Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Harold Ramis passed away in 2014 (though one of the leads does appear to be Egon Spangler’s grand daughter) and Rick Moranis has been mostly retired for a couple of decades.

Possible real life vampire Paul Rudd features heavily in the new trailer alongside a ghost trap. He plays a teacher of a group of students who bring some serious Stranger Things energy (including, fittingly, cast member Finn Wolfhard), thus completing the pop culture ouroboros. The nostalgia is going to be thick with this one.

The third film has had a fairly rocky path to existence in the 30 years since its predecessor, but it’s scheduled to finally arrive in theaters July 10.