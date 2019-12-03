Watch Amazon’s AWS re:Invent conference live right here

If you can’t stop dreaming about NoSQL databases, AWS re:Invent is the closest thing to heaven that you’ll find today. At 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM GMT, some of the brightest minds in cloud computing are going to introduce the upcoming features of AWS.

Along with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, Amazon is building the infrastructure of the web. Countless startups use AWS as their only hosting provider. So it’s going to be interesting to see what Amazon has in store to beat their competitors on the cloud front.