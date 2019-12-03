Marvel’s new ‘Black Widow’ trailer teases the spy thriller Natasha Romanoff deserves

Marvel has a trailer out for Black Widow, the story focused on the member of the Avengers team played by Scarlett Johansson. This preview of the movie features a lot of heart-pumping action, and an all-star cast that includes Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and of course, Johansson herself.

What we get in this trailer is a look at a movie that appears to span multiple genres – it starts off looking very much like a Bourne-esque spy thriller with exciting, somewhat gritty hand-to-hand fight scenes. Later on, though, it seems to show more superhero vibes in the tradition of the big and glossy Marvel cinematic universe, though leaning more towards Captain America: Winter Soldier than the big tent circus set pieces of the core Avengers lineup, or the wacky, neon glare of the Guardians franchise and the most recent Thor.

Black Widow’s Russian spy background is clearly on display here, and it looks like there’s going to be a very weird ‘family reunion’ on display with some Russian heroes. Overall, it looks entertaining as heck – and it has a lot to live up to, as the first Marvel Studios film after Avengers: Endgame (Spider-Man: Far From Home only gets partial credit because of the shared character ownership with Sony).