Fulcrum, which provides freelance placement opportunities for technical projects, raises $1 million

La Jolla, Calif.-based Fulcrum, a job-placement company for technical projects, has raised $1 million in a seed round of funding, led by local technology investment firm Greatscale Ventures with participation from several private co-investors, the company said.

The company has what it calls a fully compliant service for hiring freelancers onto technical projects that had previously only been the purview of full-time staffers — or work that would have been outsourced to pricey consulting firms.

Fulcrum says that its job-placement platform meets the regulatory requirements in 90 countries and is designed to give businesses the ability to design, manage and execute projects on demand.

The company scrapes all marketplaces that freelancers currently use and onboards them through its own service so that they can work effectively with large corporations.