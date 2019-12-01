Get personalized expert help for your startup at Disrupt Berlin

Want to get professional feedback about your pitch deck, marketing assets, or immigration issues? Attending Disrupt Berlin?

We’ve brought in experts from around Europe (and Silicon Valley) to help you directly.

These events were hugely popular when we first did them at Disrupt in San Francisco the other month, so get your submissions in ASAP.

The final deadline is Sunday, Dec. 8.

It’s free for all attendees.

If we use your assets, we’ll also provide you a free ticket to any TechCrunch event of your choosing next year.

The Top 3 Immigration Mistakes Startups Make

11:25 – 11:35, Wednesday, Dec. 11

Sophie Alcorn (Alcorn Immigration Law)

Sophie Alcorn has helped hundreds of startups worldwide navigate the complexities of United States immigration law. She’ll be leading a talk on top mistakes, participating in a panel on global scaling, and providing 1:1 immigration advice sessions for any attendee who is interested.

You can now sign up for a time slot with her using our CrunchMatch offering. Attendees can request appointments through CrunchMatch in the TechCrunch events app, available upon registration.

Pitch Deck Teardown

16:45 -17:25, Wednesday, Dec. 11

Russ Heddleston (DocSend)

Karen Stafford (Intel)

Sitar Teli (Connect Ventures)

How can you make your deck bring in the funding? Two top European investors and a startup founder with a special data set about will be reviewing submitted decks live on the Extra Crunch stage.

Want to see what they think about yours? Just fill out this form.

Growth Marketing 2020

14:05 – 14:45, Thursday, Dec. 12

Asher King Abramson (Demand Curve)

Even the biggest tech companies do marketing wrong — and startups you haven’t heard of (yet) are doing it right. Demand Curve works with dozens of top companies coming out of Y Combinator, and a long list of others around the world. Asher King Abramson has seen it all, including the best practices going into the new year.

He’ll be critiquing a selection of efforts on stage, and you can have yours included if you submit your ad and landing page assets here.