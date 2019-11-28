Forest Admin raises $7 million to help you build admin panels

French startup Forest Admin has raised a $7 million Series A round from Notion Capital and Runa Capital. The company lets you build back end admin panel so that your team can track and manipulate data from a single interface.

Forest Admin integrates with your database and third-party services you might already use, such as Stripe, Intercom, Zendesk, Google Analytics, Mailchimp, etc. This way, you can centralize all your data.

After that, Forest Admin lets you build dashboards with your most important metrics. You can explore your data and create segments. And finally, you can create workflows for a user or a segment, such as generating an invoice, issuing a refund, exporting data to a CSV file and more.

Given that Forest Admin handles sensitive customer data, you want to make sure that your data is safe. While Forest Admin is a software-as-a-service startup, it doesn’t pull your data from your servers. The company asks you to install a plugin on your server so that Forest Admin can communicate with your servers directly.

You can create an IP whitelist and put the Forest plugin behind a VPN if you want to make sure that it doesn’t create any vulnerability. Similarly, Forest Admin lets you manage user permissions to make sure that employees can only view what they need to view.

So far, Forest Admin has managed to attract 2,000 customers. The startup now has 20 employees. The company works with customers across different verticals, such as fintech, mobility and online retail.

With today’s funding round, Forest Admin wants to work with more APIs, such as GraphQL, integrate with more third-party SaaS tools and optimize admin panels for mobile use.