Announcing the complete Disrupt Berlin agenda!

Wednesday, December 11

Morning

(GoCardless) Creating a Global Payment Network with Hiroki Takeuchi

GoCardless has a shot at becoming a global leader when it comes to payments via direct debit. And now, all eyes are on the company’s next challenge — becoming the best way to collect recurring payments, globally. The startup’s CEO will join us to talk about how GoCardless plans to replace cash, cheques and even card payments at a global scale. Main Stage @ 10:05AM

How to Build Sustainability as a Business with Benjamina Bollag (Higher Steaks) and Pierre Paslier (Notpla)

As climate change and the impacts of a warming world become more important for the consumers who are exposed to it, hear from a developer of lab grown meat and a biodegradable packaging technology developer on how to build sustainability as a business. Extra Crunch Stage @ 10:05AM

How Station F is Boosting the French Tech Ecosystem with Roxanne Varza (Station F)

Three years after unveiling Station F at Disrupt, its Director Roxanne Varza is back to give us an update on the world’s biggest startup campus. Station F has become a cornerstone of the French tech ecosystem and a signal for the international tech community. There are now 1,000 startups working from Station F in Paris. Station F’s director will join us to talk about what’s next for Station F and the French tech ecosystem. Main Stage @ 10:25AM

What Does It Take to Raise a Series A with Jessica Holzbach (Penta), Lousie Dahlborn Samet (Blossom Capital) and Hannah Seal (Index Ventures)

Venture capital funds have boomed this decade, but raising money is still hard for young companies. What are investors today looking for in teams, metrics and products? Extra Crunch Stage @ 10:45AM

Fireside Chat with Atomico with Sophia Bendz, Siraj Khaliq, Hiro Tamura and Niall Wass (Atomico)

From a single London base a few years ago, Atomico has now spread to the US and Asia. Hear from key partners about this global VC’s strategy going forward. Main Stage @10:45AM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 1

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $50,000. Main Stage @ 11:15AM

The Top Three Immigration Mistakes Startups Make with Sophie Alcorn (Alcorn Immigration Law)

Learn how to troubleshoot the many snags that can affect startups trying to bring international talent into their organizations, with top Silicon Valley immigration expert Sophie Alcorn. Extra Crunch Stage @ 11:25AM

How to Iterate Your Product with Andrew Bowell (Unity) and Georgina Smallwood (N26)

Building something that’s used by millions is an exhilarating feat, but the real challenge is understanding how to iterate your product so that it can scale to a bigger audience with a bigger impact. We’ve assembled the product chiefs from some of the most influential tech companies in the world to dive into the details of what every product manager and product chief needs to know. Extra Crunch Stage @ 11:45AM

Afternoon

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 2

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $50,000. Main Stage @ 1:15PM

Lessons Learned from Serial Founders with Zoe Adamovicz (Neufund), Thibaud Elziere (eFounders) and Christian Reber (Pitch)

What would you do differently if you were crazy enough to start another company? Hear what these leaders learned from the first time(s) around — and why they’re back at it again. Extra Crunch Stage @ 1:20PM

How to Build for the Virtual Economy with Paul Murphy (Northzone)

Gaming platforms ranging from Second Life and Eve Online to Fortnite and Roblox offer virtual worlds where our avatars can create and trade virtual goods like digital clothing, weapons, vehicles, and buildings with other players for real-world value. With rapidly growing mainstream participation in these virtual economies and announcements of new worlds in development like Facebook’s Horizon, where are there biggest opportunities for entrepreneurs? Extra Crunch Stage @ 2:00PM



Investing and Operating in Growth Markets with Michal Borkowski (Brainly) and Bob van Dijk (Prosus and Naspers)

Naspers’ tech holdings Prosus became Europe’s largest consumer internet company when it listed earlier this year on Euronext in Amsterdam. Its interests include food delivery, payments and fintech, classifieds, travel, retail, media, social platforms — not to mention a huge stake in Tencent. It also has a dedicated and very active ventures team. Come hear from one of its portfolio companies, the ed-tech startup Brainly, whose CEO will be on stage with Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk talking about how to scale a startup, the challenges of knowing when to hold and when to fold, and more. Main Stage @ 2:15PM

How to Scale Your Startup Globally with Sophie Alcorn (Alcorn Immigration Law), Karoli Hindriks (Jobbatical), Holger Seim (Blinkist)

Global expansion is critical to building the next unicorn, but what’s the right approach to maximize growth with limited resources? Join Holger Seim, founder and CEO of audio startup Blinkist, Karoli Hindriks, founder and CEO of Jobbatical, and prominent Silicon Valley immigration attorney Sophie Alcorn as we discuss the opportunities – and pitfalls – of expanding outside your local market. Extra Crunch Stage @ 2:25PM

Fireside Chat with Sebastian Siemiatkowski (Klarna)

Klarna was once a small Stockholm-based outfit looking to offer payment services for online shops. Today, it’s tackling physical stores and looking to storm the U.S. It has plenty of support, including that of early investor Sequoia Capital. In fact, it has amassed more funding and a higher valuation than almost any other privately held company in the world. Can it live up to expectations? We’ll talk with co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski about the company’s ride so far, and where it goes next in this must-see sit-down. Main Stage @ 2:40PM

AI Chips with Everything? — Nigel Toon (Graphcore)

In this fireside chat with Nigel Toon, founder of Graphcore, we’ll discuss the race between chip giants and startups to build AI chips, how next-gen chipsets are pushing the boundaries of software innovation, and what happens once AI chips are everywhere. Main Stage @ 3:00PM

How To Win Customers and Influence Markets with Colette Ballou (Ballou PR), Joanna Kirk, (Joanna Kirk PR) and Katy Turner (Multiple)

Every startup is a story and the best stories can change the world. Some of Europe’s finest alchemists of allusion will share their tips on how to be a signal in a world of noise. Extra Crunch Stage @ 3:05PM

Are We There Yet? Inside the Tech that Will Help AVs be Better Chauffeurs with Clare Jones (What3Words) and Eran Shir (Nexar)

Clare Jones, chief commercial officer of what3words, and Eran Shir, CEO of Nexar will talk about the role of mapping and geolocation in autonomous vehicles and how this tech is already rolling out in human driven cars. Main Stage @ 3:20PM

Will We Pay For Social Media? with Hovhannes Avoyan (PicsArt)

PicsArt has reached 120 million users for its photo editor by asking people to pay for its creative tools. We’ll talk to CEO Hovhannes Avoyan about why free isn’t always the answer and how top social networks will embrace subscription pricing. Main Stage @ 3:45PM

How to Brexit as a Startup with Volker Hirsh (Amadeus Capital Partners), Bindi Karia (bindi ventures) and Glenn Shoosmith (JRNI)

The turbulence of Brexit has left both UK and European startups alike wondering about the best path forward. Hear from from both the investor and entrepreneur perspective on how best to deal with this thorny subject. Extra Crunch Stage @ 4:05PM

Opening Up VC with Matt Penneycard and Francesca Warner (Ada Ventures)

VC has been historically bad at backing under-represented founders. ‘Old boys networks’ and unconscious biases abound. VC needs a systemic change. Check Warner and Matt Penneycard of Ada Ventures have previously pioneered industry initiatives to address this and will discuss what new techniques VCs can use to support overlooked founders. Main Stage @ 4:05PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 3

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $50,000. Main Stage @ 4:25PM

Pitch Deck Teardown with Russ Heddleston (DocSend), Karen Stafford (Intel Capital), and Sitar Teli (Connect Ventures)

Talk through the nuts and bolts of what makes a great deck (or not) with investors Sitar Teli and Karen Stafford, plus insights from DocSend’s Russ Heddleston, as they go through submitted pitches live on stage. Extra Crunch Stage @ 4:45PM

Thursday, December 12

Morning

Delivery-as-a-service with Oscar Pierre (Glovo) and Charity Stafford (Uber Eats)

On this panel we’ll sit down with Oscar Pierre, CEO of Glovo, and Charity Safford of UberEats to talk ops and logistics of scaling on-demand delivery, plus delve into what the model means for suppliers and partners, and consider regulatory headwinds. Main Stage @ 9:30AM

How to Build a Billion Dollar SaaS Company with Christoph Janz (Point Nine Capital), Matthew Prince (Cloudflare) and Laura Urquizu (Red Points)

Scaling a SaaS company is anything but easy. In this session, we’ll talk about everything from how (and when) to charge for your product, when to make crucial hires, how to sell into the enterprise and when it’s time to consider an exit . Extra Crunch Stage @ 9:50AM

Scaling Ethereum and Beyond with Justin Drake (Ethereum Foundation)

The Ethereum vision has always been to create a world computer. But its scalability remains an issue. Ethereum Researcher Justin Drake will discuss the road ahead. Main Stage @ 9:55AM

Unnatural Language Processing with Emily Foges (Luminance) and Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss (omni:us)

Legal contracts and insurance policies can be difficult even for experts to decipher – hear how the founders of Luminance and omni:us are using AI to take on jargon and save everyone some time. Main Stage @ 10:15AM

How to Raise Your First Euros with Nic Brisbourne (Forward Partners), Russ Heddleston (DocSend), and Malin Holmberg (Target Global)

The process of securing your very first check isn’t an easy one. To make it a little bit easier, we’ve invited DocSend founder Russ Heddleston, Forward Partners managing partner Nic Brisbourne, and Target Global partner Malin Holmberg to the stage to offer their best tips and tricks to aspiring or current founders. Extra Crunch Stage @ 10:30AM

Investing in 2020 with Carolina Brochado (SoftBank Investment Advisors)

Nothing changes quite as rapidly as investment trends. Brochado will offer perspective from her experience both on the ground in Europe and from 50,000 feet to talk about what 2020 has in store for startups. Main Stage @ 10:40AM

Succeeding in the Streaming Era with Efe Cakarel (MUBI)

MUBI has been in the streaming business since before Netflix, and has successfully built a service that caters to specific needs in a useful, novel way. The company’s CEO will join us to talk about the maturation of the streaming market, and what it takes to build a lasting business in an increasingly crowded space. Main Stage @ 11:05AM

The New New Shop with Maria Raga (Depop)

As shopping has moved from the web to apps, Depop has caught the Gen Z wave. We’ll hear from the CEO who is nurturing this “eBay for the 21st Century.” Main Stage @ 11:25AM

Oh the Places You’ll Go! Disrupting Travel with Johannes Reck (GetYourGuide)

Travel is perhaps the last bastion of the on-demand economy to be colonised. GetYourGuide founder Reck will unpack how, after raising a total of $654.5 million, he plans to expand across the globe. Main Stage @ 11:45AM

Afternoon

How to Fit Blockchain into Your Startup Strategy with Justin Drake (Ethereum Foundation), Ash Egan (Accomplice VC) and Ashley Tyson (Web3 Foundation)

Chances are, you keep hearing about this ‘blockchain’ thing all the time — and maybe you’re ignoring it but deep down, you know you should probably think about how it could help your startup. To help you with that and maybe demystify blockchain a bit, too, we’ll be joined by three panelists who all have deep roots in the blockchain community: Ethereum Foundation Researcher Justin Drake, Accomplice VC’s Ash Egan and Web3 Foundation Co-founder and Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives Ashley Tyson. Extra Crunch Stage @ 12:55PM

Investing in Africa’s Tech Talent with Jeremy Johnson (Andela) and Lila Preston (Generation Investment Management)

Generation Investment Management, the firm co-founded by former U.S Vice President Al Gore, was built on the premise of backing sustainable startups. The fund’s lead Lila Preston brings their portfolio company Andela to discuss how they have harnessed the booming talent in Africa to solve global outsourcing issues and what’s next in building sustainable companies. Main Stage @ 1:00PM

Mobilizing Emerging Markets with Sujay Tyle (Frontier Car Group)

As the mobility industry evolves rapidly, a huge opportunity lies in emerging markets. Sujay Tyle, serial entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Frontier Car Group, is looking to capitalize on that opportunity with its investments in used-car marketplaces. Main Stage @ 1:25PM

Startup Battlefield Alumni Updates

Battlefield startups from the past return to the stage to tell us what they’ve been up to since they competed for the Disrupt Cup. Main Stage @ 1:45PM

Startup Battlefield Final Competition

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $50,000. Main Stage @ 2:00PM

Growth Marketing with Asher King Abramson (Demand Curve)

Learn about the right ways and wrong ways to create great assets for paid channels, landing pages and more in this teardown workshop with Asher King Abramson, a top growth marketer who works with hundreds of successful startups. Submit your landing page and ads beforehand for a chance to receive feedback live on stage. Extra Crunch Stage @ 2:05PM

How to Radically Change Finance Through Fintech Startups with Yoni Assia (eToro) and Charlie Delingpole (ComplyAdvantage)

Few areas of investment have been as white hot as fintech these past few years, but how can startups radically transform the finance industry both for financial institutions but also for consumers? Join Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage and Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of eToro, as we discuss how startups can compete in this fast-moving industry. Extra Crunch Stage @ 2:45PM

Democratizing Robots with Daniel Dines (UiPath)

Robotics is a hotbed of investment and activity, but how does the average person access the benefits of automation? UiPath CEO and founder Daniel Dines will explain how we can expand access to the benefits of robotics, for companies and individual workers alike. Main Stage @ 3:15PM

Hackathon Finals

Everybody loves a Hackathon! Hear from developers about what they built in 24 hours. Extra Crunch Stage @ 3:25PM

TravelTech Opportunities with Andrew Reed (Sequoia Capital) and Julian Stiefel (Tourlane)

Berlin-based Tourlane has raised $81 million for multi-day travel booking. Co-founder Julian Stiefel and his investor Sequoia’s Andrew Reed will discuss what products still need to be built in travel, and how startups can do something unique enough to avoid getting steamrolled by tech giants. Main Stage @ 3:35PM

Igniting Innovation with Young Sohn (Samsung)

As the President and Chief Strategy Officer for Samsung Electronics, Young Sohn oversees critical aspects involving global innovation, investment and business creation. Hear how Sohn views the opportunities for Samsung and startups in the European market. Main Stage @ 4:00PM

From Startup Battlefield to IPO with Matthew Prince (Cloudflare)

In 2010, Cloudflare participated in one of the very first Disrupt Battlefields and a few months ago, the company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. In this conversation with co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince, we’ll talk about Cloudflare’s path to an IPO, the unique challenges it faced, and what’s next for the company. Main Stage @ 4:20PM

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony

Watch the crowning of the latest winner of Startup Battlefield. Main Stage @ 4:40PM

