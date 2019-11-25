Peak Design’s new bags and backpacks improve on the originals and add new options

SF-based Peak Design hasn’t really changed much about its now-classic Everyday bags over the years, and they’ve regularly received plenty of praise and good reviews so that makes sense. Today, however, Peak is launching the ‘V2’ collection of its entire Everyday line, including smart revisions of some of its best equipment, and all-new designs for some additional options.

The Peak Design Everyday V2 lineup includes improved Everyday Backpacks (starting at $259.95), with the company’s signature magnetic latch closure for the top compartment. The overall design is cleaned up and much more attractive overall, to my eyes, and they’ve beefed up the dimensions of the laptop compartments enough that the smaller 20L version should be able to easily hold your 15 (or 16 now, thanks Apple) -inch MacBook Pro. You can also modify the height of the laptop sleeve for when you’re carrying smaller notebooks, and there’s a bunch of other changes like much-improved zippers that promise more durability over time.

Peak has also used 100% recycled material for the fabric that makes up the outer shell of the Everyday Backpack V2, and they’ve got Bluesign certification, which is a third-party certification about sustainable sourcing for textiles, for all but the Black color way for these bags. Peak also says the top has been opened up, and there’s more room in the expandable side pockets, plus new magnetic attachment points for holding straps and keeping them from swinging around.

The Everyday Backpack, which has been my go-to photo backpack since its introduction basically, is also now joined by the new Everyday Backpack Zip (starting at $189.95), which skips the MagLatch closure for a more traditional full zip-up system. This line is more approachable in terms of price, and it doesn’t’t offer internal capacity expansion, or as many compartments. It also comes in smaller sizes (15L and 20L, no 30L option) and just generally has fewer bells and whistles. That said, it looks to be even more discreet for general use as a daypack, and the smaller size option is probably something that people with smaller frames were looking for anyway.

There’s also a new Everyday Totepack (from $169.95) with a roll-top flap and handles, as well as an Everyday Tote (from $149.95) that is a true shoulder bag vs. the convertible backpack Totepack design. These options are probably ideal for students or lighter photo/everyday carry use, and present yet another set of options for people looking for something other than a more standard backpack.

Peak also updated the Everyday Messenger (starting at $219.95), which is its shoulder bag for photographers, as well as the Everyday Sling (from $79.95). These single-strap bags all get improved aesthetics, as well as weight savings vs. last generation, while their gear compartments are a little bigger and they have the new UltraZip more durable zippers, as well as recycled materials.

Overall, Peak is launching a ton of updated products all at once, which is nice because it means the whole line benefits from the new materials, designs and zippers it’s now using. The added models mean there’s definitely a bag for everyone’s needs in the line now, and in fact it might actually be the case that the range means it’s harder to pick which one is right for you.

We have a couple of the new bags in for testing, and will be providing a review of these in the coming days once we’ve had a bit more time to spend with the new gear, so stay tuned.