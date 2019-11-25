AWS Translate comes to 22 new languages and 6 new regions

AWS seems to be using this week to get some news out ahead of its annual re:Invent developer conference in Las Vegas next week. In addition to new IoT services and updates to its Rekognition AI service, the company also today announced that it is bringing 22 new languages to its AWS Translate service and that it is expanding support for the service to six new regions.

The new languages, which are now generally available, are Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Dari, Estonian, Canadian French, Georgian, Hausa, Latvian, Pashto, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Swahili, Tagalog and Tamil. With these 22 new languages, the service now supports a total of 54 languages and 2,804 language pairs.

With this, the service is now available in 17 regions, which now include US West (N. California), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), Europe (Stockholm), Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) and Asia Pacific (Sydney). With this, more users will be able to translate text right where it’s stored, without having to move it to other regions first (which would, of course, also incur additional cost).

The free tier of AWS Translate includes 2 million characters for the twelve months.