Introducing the TC Top Picks for Disrupt Berlin 2019

Artificial Intelligence + Machine Learning

Apostera: An automotive company offering a set of innovative products world-wide.

CYANITE: Music analysis tool — the interface between the music industry, data science and software engineering.

Prodsight: Helps companies make data-driven product development decisions.

Stormly: An AI-powered platform that works as a data consultant.

Timekettle Technologies: Committed to building a global brand of AI translator so immersive that it disappears into the experience.

Biotech + Healthtech

Glazomer: An affordable Hi-End Eye Tracking system for professional academic and clinical research.

Healthy Quit: Digital health company and a pharmacy that provides vaping and smoking cessation by utilizing an artificial intelligent treatment algorithm and medications to help patients quit.

mettleAI: Leveraging ML/AI to predict substance abuse relapse before it happens.

Thryve: We power the individualization of health care by providing the API needed by health services to access health data from more than 100 wearables.

Volta Medical: Aims at developing a wide range of intelligent software solutions designed to guide cardiologists during interventional procedures.

Blockchain

Acatena AG: IoT & Blockchain platform to reinvent premium product authenticity.

Anytype: An operating system for the new internet.

etoshi: The all-in-one crypto platform: trading, wallets and taxes under one roof!

SIMBA Chain: A cloud-based, smart-contract-as-a-service (SCaaS) platform, enabling users across a variety of skill sets to implement dapps (decentralized applications).

CRM + Enterprise

Cumul.io: A cloud analytics platform for business experts & SaaS companies to integrate intuitive yet powerful data visualization into their daily lives.

cux.io: Your one-stop shop for understanding your users’ experiences online.

Radicalbit: Event stream processing self-service platform. One platform for data engineering, data ops & MLOps on top of Kafka.

Stack: Internet launchpad, increasing the efficiency of working with the web for the average internet users by allowing simultaneous use of multiple web-apps within a neatly organized working environment.

Usercentrics: A CMP that helps enterprise customers obtain, manage and document the user consent, with all different aspects of consent storage, consent API’s, consent in ad tech.

Fintech

ChromaWay: Blockchain “2.0” platform that enables smart contracts and digital assets for financial applications and non-financial applications.

CurioInvest: A technology platform that lets anyone invest directly in rare alternative assets.

Raison: A platform for operations with investments and personal finance.

TXC Markets: Peer to peer fintech trading technologies and marketplaces for illiquid and alternative assets.

Mobility + Transportation

DUCKT: The world’s first universal electrical scooter charging station. Better operations, better experience for people & the city.

MachineMax: Used to track utilisation, idling, fuel and geolocation for any machine.

Pixmoving: Provides universal autonomous driving chassis.

Qibus: Making autonomous mobility a reality.

TRAXIT: Tracking multi service company changing the way we track our belongings, starting from Aviation vertical.

Privacy + Security

Nect: Delivers the self-service future of identity verification as a service — easy to use and with military-grade security.

o.vision: Develops facial identification solutions for integration within smart office frameworks and commercial bank security systems.

Sypher Solutions: Software platform that simplifies analysis and helps prevent mistakes when documenting and maintaining GDPR compliance.

Wire: The most secure collaboration platform, transforming the way business’ communicate in the same way and speed that our founders disrupted telephony with Skype.

Retail + E-commerce

combyne: A social tool for combining clothing. Our vision is to digitize the usage of fashion.

Fashwire: A global data-driven marketplace with 200+ fashion designers from 25+ countries.

Squareshot: We help consumer, fashion and dnvb brands streamline content production and create beautiful product shots to maximize their online sales.

Robotics + Hardware + IoT

Aether Biomedical: A rehabilitation robotics startup focused on building bionic limbs for upper limb amputees.

Domotron: The most advanced smart home that adapts to your lifestyle. To make your life easier.

Infocode: Smart building solution company that provides smart waste bin for office and public spaces.

RoboChef: World’s first fully automated robotic kitchen cooking 500+ recipes with ZERO manual effort powered by IoT, Robotics & AI.

