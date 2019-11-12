And the winner of Hardware Battlefield at TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019 is… Okra

We started the competition with ten hardware startups vying to take home the Disrupt Hardware Battlefield cup at TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019. They all pitched their hearts out to our team of judges who deliberated at length and chose their 4 favorites who came back on day 2 of the event to pitch to a brand new set of judges.

After much deliberation from the judges, we’re pleased to announce the winner of Hardware Battlefield at TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019.

And the winner is…

Okra!

Okra Solar is a modular energy startup that’s aiming to bring power to homes in rural areas via a plug-and-play solution that energy companies can easily deploy. The solution uses distributed energy technology that can bring micro-grids to rural communities via interconnected systems of solar panels and batteries.