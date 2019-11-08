Prices increase tonight: Buy Disrupt Berlin 2019 early bird passes now

We get it. You’re deep in the weeds starting your startup, building your business, expanding your empire. Startuppers are frequently overworked, prone to procrastination and last-minute decision making.

Disrupt Berlin 2019.

As usual, we have a great lineup of speakers, and you’ll learn from the best at Disrupt. Here are just a few examples of what’s on tap. For more detail, go study the Disrupt Berlin 2019 agenda.

Growing from a humble garage project into a global competitor may be possible, but easy? Not so much. Learn the fine art of scaling your startup from a panel of experts who’ve been to the mountaintop. You’ll hear from Holger Seim, founder and CEO of Blinkist, Karoli Hindriks, founder and CEO of Jobbatical and Sophie Alcorn, founding partner of Alcorn Immigration Law.

Brexit — the mere word strikes uncertainty in the hearts of U.K. and European startups. Talk about jangled nerves. We’ll hear three experts discuss decision making in the face of Brexit’s chaotic landscape. Investor Bindi Karia, founder Glenn Shoosmith and VC Volker Hirsch offer their unique perspectives on how to make the right decisions in the face of these obstacles.

If you’re into rapidly changing landscapes, don’t miss eToro’s Yoni Assia and Charlie Delingpole of ComplyAdvantage as they talk fintech. You’ll hear lessons they learned along the way and how today’s startups can change the future of finance.

Hiroki Takeuchi, GoCardless co-founder, CEO and fintech expert, has led the eight-year-old company to the point where it has a shot at becoming a global leader in direct debit payments. He’ll join us to talk about resilience and why he sees a big opportunity for B2B use cases.

There’s so much more to take in at Disrupt Berlin. What happens when you mix creativity and raw talent and then subject it to intense pressure? Head on over to the Extra Crunch Stage to watch the Hackathon finalists pitch products they designed, coded and created in 24 hours. Who will win the individual sponsored challenges and who will win $5,000 from TechCrunch editors for best overall hack?

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December

