Chargify adds revenue forecasting tools to its suite of hosted payment management services

Chargify, the payment management service owned by Scaleworks, has added revenue forecasting tools to its software as a service offering. The company’s new revenue forecasting tools uses historical data and month-over-month performance pulled from a company’s billing platform. The company says its new tool can cut forecasting down from two months to as little as two minutes.

With a suite of billing and revenue management tools, Chargify already has a good window into previous performance. And the company hopes those forecasting tools can help businesses benchmark their revenue progress.

Using the new forecasting tool, companies can pull baseline metrics from historical growth and churn data looking at three, six or 12-month averages to understand how historical trends could affect businesses, the company said.

Beyond forecasting, the toolkit from San Antonio-based Chargify will save the projections and automatically trigger benchmark tracking to actual performance alongside the baseline forecast.