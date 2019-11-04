Final week to score early bird passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019

Heads up, startuppers. We’ve entered the final week of early bird pricing on passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019. Place your procrastination on hold, because the deadline to save as much as €500 comes to an abrupt halt on 8 November at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Do yourself a saver-favor and buy your early-bird pass to Disrupt Berlin today.

We have two days packed with startup goodness waiting for you, and that includes our slate of speakers from every part of the early-stage startup ecosystem. Whether you want to learn more about raising funds, telling your startup story or learning more about advanced tech trends we’ve got you covered.

Here’s just a quick sample of the great speakers and discussions we have on tap. Check out the Disrupt Berlin agenda to find even more awesome topics and events.

What does it take to raise a Series A: Venture capital funds have boomed this decade, but raising money is still hard for young companies. Join us as Suranga Chandratillake (Balderton Capital), Jessica Holzbach (Penta) and Louise Dahlborn Samet (Blossom Capital) discuss what today’s investors look for in teams, metrics and products.

How to Win Customers and Influence Markets: Every startup is a story and the best stories can change the world. Three of Europe’s finest alchemists of allusion — Colette Ballou (Ballou PR), Joanna Kirk, (Joanna Kirk PR) and Katy Turner (Multiple) — will share their tips on how to be a signal in a world of noise.

Are We There Yet? Inside the Tech that Will Help AVs be Better Chauffeurs: Clare Jones, chief commercial officer of What3Words, will talk about the role of mapping and geolocation in autonomous vehicles and how this tech is already rolling out in human driven cars.

You certainly don’t want to miss the Startup Battlefield. This life-changing pitch competition has launched 857 startups that have gone on to collectively raise nearly $9 billion. Companies like Vurb, TripIt, Dropbox, Mint and more. Come and cheer on this year’s cohort and see who takes home the Disrupt Cup and the $50,000 prize. Who knows, you may see a unicorn in the making.

