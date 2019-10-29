Grab a seat while you can: Apply to TC Hackathon @ Disrupt Berlin 2019

Think you have what it takes to be a TechCrunch hackathon champion? It’s time to put your creative code and confidence where your mouth is, my friends. Come to Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December and pit your skills, tenacity and endurance against some of the best creators from around the world.

We're limiting participation to 500 people, and seats are filling fast.

Why submit an application? For starters, it doesn’t cost a thing to apply or to compete. In fact, if you make the grade, you’ll receive a free Innovator pass to Disrupt Berlin and have access to everything Disrupt has to offer. But wait, as they say, there’s more.

The Hackathon is not only a great opportunity to build a working prototype that addresses real-world problems, it’s the chance to showcase your talent and creativity in front of people who have the potential move your ideas, career or startup forward. Each sponsored challenge comes with its own set of prizes, which typically includes cash and/or related products. On top of any sponsor prizes you might win, TechCrunch will award a $5,000 prize to the best over-all hack.

We’ll announce the sponsors in the coming weeks. But for now, the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from the Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2018 will give you an idea of what you can expect.

Teams will choose a project to hack, and they’ll have less than 24 hours to design, build and present their product. If you arrive solo, you can find a team onsite. It’s a pressure-cooker situation that requires focus, coding and problem-solving skills and perseverance. Here’s the good news. We’ll have plenty of food, water and lots of caffeine to help you go the distance.

The first round of judging takes place science-fair style. The judges will review all completed projects and then select only 10 teams to move on to the finals. The finals take place on day two, and teams have just two minutes to step onto the Extra Crunch Stage to present and pitch their work.

Sponsors will award prizes to the team(s) for their specific project, and then TechCrunch will choose one finalist as the best over-all hack. That team earns the championship title and $5,000 cash. Sweet!

TC Hackathon takes place during Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

