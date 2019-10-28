ZOMG there’s a new ‘The Mandalorian’ trailer (now with more Werner Herzog)

There’s probably no more hotly anticipated series from any new streaming service than “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ — and now the good folks at Disney have given us a new trailer to hypothesize about.

There’s more action, more world-building, and much much more Werner Herzog (who could ask for anything more?).

The Lucasfilm team has been relatively mum about the details of the new live-action Star Wars series that Jon Favreau created for Disney+.

What we do know is that the series will star Pedro Pascal (he of the glorious “Game of Thrones” guest turn as Oberyn Martell), who will star as a “lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

Mandalorians, a group of warriors whose ranks included Jango and Boba Fett, are notorious bounty hunters and it looks like Pascal’s character will be no different.

Other cast members include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte and the aforementioned Herzog.

Directors for the show include Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi (whose work on Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok wasincredible).

As the production values from the trailer indicate, it appears “The Mandalorian” is well worth the $100 million price tag for its 10-episode run.

Disney+ aired the first “Mandalorian” trailer back in August.