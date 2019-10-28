Denny’s inks deal with Beyond Meat to supply new menu item — Denny’s Beyond Burger

Denny’s signed an agreement with the plant based food manufacturer, Beyond Meat, to use Beyond’s meat replacement in a new menu item — the Denny’s Beyond Burger.

Beyond Meat and its largest rival, Impossible Foods, are engaged in a fierce competition to provide meat alternatives to some of the nation’s largest food companies, but increasingly Beyond Meat is pulling away.

In recent months the company has signed agreements with McDonald’s and Denny’s, and expanded a supply agreement with Dunkin for signature sandwiches.

The initial pilot with Denny’s will include all of the South Carolina-based restaurant chain’s Los Angeles Denny’s. At Denny’s, the . beyond burger will come with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, American cheese and a special sauce on a multigrain bun.

As part of the promotion behind the rollout of the sandwich, Denny’s in Los Angeles will give guests a free burger on Halloween night with the purchase of a sandwich. The restaurant chain (and a former employer of mine) will roll out the Beyond Burger nationwide in 2020.

“We could not be more excited to announce this game-changing partnership with Beyond Meat,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s, in a statement. “As a company we strive to evolve with the tastes and demands of our customers and we knew finding a plant-based option that met our incredibly high-quality standards and taste expectations was critical in staying at the top of our game. The new Beyond Burger at Denny’s offers guests a great tasting burger, and we’re delighted to launch it in Los Angeles, and will be preparing for the national rollout in 2020.”