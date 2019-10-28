Attending Disrupt Berlin? Have top investors critique your pitch deck onstage

Having trouble pitching your startup to investors? This year at Disrupt Berlin, we’re going to help you solve that problem. We’ve invited a panel of experts to tear down real pitch decks live onstage, to help any founder in the room learn about the right way to tell a startup’s story.

If you’re attending, you can apply to have your pitch deck chosen for the stage — just fill out this form.

We had a packed house for the first teardown we did, at Disrupt SF this year. We’re excited to bring it to you. Investors onstage will include Sitar Teli, a London-based co-founder and managing partner at Connect Ventures, who has helped make more than 40 investments across Europe, including Fiit, Kheiron, Citymapper, Typeform, OurPath and Soldo, and Karen Stafford, a Berlin-based director at Intel Capital who focuses on European startups and has invested in companies including iZettle, dataArtisans, Elmodis and Volocopter.

Also joining us will be Russ Heddleston, the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based DocSend, a document management company that helps thousands of founders in Silicon Valley and around the world track things like how investors are responding to their decks. By collaborating with his users, Heddleston and his company have gained new insights into major trends in what works (and what doesn’t) in venture funding pitches — like what time of year is actually best for pitching. Check out his articles on TechCrunch for more.

To have your deck considered, just fill out this form. If the panel picks yours to tear down, we’ll provide you with a free ticket to any TechCrunch event in 2020.

Disrupt Berlin runs December 11 and December 12. Tickets are available right here!