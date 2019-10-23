Learn how to raise your first euros at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Thinking about sending a cold pitch? Curious how to connect with investors? Looking for fundraising tips for your first venture?

Startup funding experts including Forward Partners managing partner Nic Brisbourne, Target Global partner Malin Holmberg and DocSend co-founder and chief executive officer Russ Heddleston will sit down together and dish out all their best pieces of advice on the Extra Crunch Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin Dec. 11th and 12th.

Heddleston is making the trip out from San Francisco, where he operates a venture-backed business, DocSend, a platform that facilities secure document sharing analytics. Heddleston writes frequently for TechCrunch as a contributor. Recently, he penned this piece on the first mover advantage in startup fundraising and this one on the best times of year to seek venture capital.

Holmberg is joining us from London where she invests in high-growth tech companies across Europe out of Target Global, a fund with €700 million in assets under management. Holmberg previously focused on tech innovation at Tele2 in Stockholm and Vodafone in London. Before joining Tele2, she had stints at Marakon Associates, ATKearney and Morgan Stanley.

Finally, Nic Brisbourne, another London-based venture capital firm, will shed light on his career as an investor and more at our event in December. Brisbourne founded Forward Partners, a backer of Big Health, Zopa and more, in 2013 and invests in startups from the idea stage to the seed stage. Prior to launching Forward Partners, Brisbourne was a partner at Draper Esprit.

